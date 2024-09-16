A plastic Apple Watch may debut next year

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The Apple Watch SE 3 was initially rumored to launch last week, along with the Series 10 model and iPhone 16 line.

Apple didn’t end up refreshing its budget smartwatch this time around and has reportedly pushed it to next year.

The upcoming Apple Watch SE will likely retire the aluminum chassis in favor of cheaper plastic.

A plastic Apple Watch SE 3 was expected to launch last week at the iPhone 16 event. However, the company only put out the Apple Watch Series 10 and a black Ultra 2 variant, leading to speculation regarding the cheaper model’s whereabouts. Fortunately for budget-conscious consumers, the Apple Watch SE 3 is reportedly still in development, and it could launch with the iPhone 17 line next year.

As per a Bloomberg report, Apple is still actively working on a plastic-made Apple Watch SE 3. The report highlights that the relevant teams have been facing some cost and quality issues, as shifting from aluminum to plastic is a relatively challenging task. Nevertheless, the company reportedly continues to develop the model and could potentially release it next year.

According to the report, the move from aluminum to plastic possibly aims to bring down its price and offer more vibrant color options. This could make it more appealing to kids and help it compete against cheaper smartwatches. With some schools banning smartphones, iPhone-using families may opt for the affordable Apple Watch as an alternative for their children.

Beyond the material switch, the plastic Apple Watch SE 3 will likely feature a faster processor. This would potentially unlock more watchOS features and extend its virtual lifespan.

The Apple Watch SE 3 could be announced next September during the iPhone 17 event. Apple will likely also introduce the Series 11 and Ultra 3 models then.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments