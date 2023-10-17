Pixel Watch owners can start upgrading to Wear OS 4 today!

After the Pixel Watch 2 launched with Wear OS 4, many original Pixel Watch owners were left wondering when the new OS would come to their smartwatch. Google didn’t provide a date, but said in a blog post that it would come “later this year.” Although those words made it sound like it’d be a while before the update would be ready, it appears “later this year” really just meant a few weeks later.

Google announced in a new blog post that “supported Pixel Watch devices running Wear OS 3.5” will get the Wear OS 4 upgrade starting today. The update in question will arrive as software version TWD4.2301005.002 and includes the October 2023 security patch.

When you start the update, it will bring numerous bug fixes, battery improvements, performance improvements, and personal safety experiences. It will also deliver several new features including:

Owners can transfer their Pixel Watch to a new phone without having to factory reset it. Backup and restore: Data and settings from an old Pixel Watch can be backed up and restored on a new Pixel Watch.

If you don’t see the update today, don’t panic. Google says it is rolling out the upgrade in phases over the coming weeks. Your place in line for the over-the-air (OTA) update will depend on your carrier and device. But you’ll receive a notification when the software is available for your smartwatch.