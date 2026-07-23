Google just fixed an annoying tap-to-pay Pixel Watch bug

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Express Pay is a relatively new Pixel Watch feature that lets users tap to pay without opening the Google Wallet app.

Several users reported earlier this month that Express Pay wasn’t working as intended.

Google now says it’s resolved the issue.

Back in March, Google rolled out a great little quality of life improvement for Pixel Watch called Express Pay. Express Pay lets you optionally access tap-to-pay and transit options without having to first open the Google Wallet app, making it easier to use those features with one hand. That feature broke for some users earlier this month, but now, Google says it’s issued a fix.

User goo_mason posted to the Pixel Watch subreddit early in July to say that Express Pay wasn’t working for them, with their Pixel Watch 4 still requiring the Google Wallet app to be in the foreground to access tap-to-pay functionality. A handful of users commented to say they were experiencing the same issue. The PixelCommunity account replied to the post this morning to say that the issue had been resolved, though the comment doesn’t mention how.

It’s not clear what was causing the problem or what Google did to fix it, but if you weren’t able to get Express Pay to work on your Pixel Watch before, it should be working again now.

Express Pay is supported on Pixel Watch 2 or newer. To turn on Express Pay, open the Pixel Watch app, scroll down and tap Google, then select Google Wallet. From there, tap your profile picture in the top-right corner, then Tap to pay and transit. There, you’ll see a toggle for Express pay without opening Wallet.

Were you having problems with Express Pay on your Pixel Watch? Have you tried to use the feature today? Tell us about your experience in the comments.

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