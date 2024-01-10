Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 get January 2024 security update

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out the first security patch of 2024 to the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2.

Google says the rolling out will continue over the next week in phases depending on device and carrier.

The update comes with firmware version TWD9.240105.004.A1.

It’s the second week of January and it looks like Google is ready to roll out a new security patch. The patch will be the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2’s first security update of 2024.

Google has announced it is starting to roll out the January 2024 security update to Pixel Watch devices running on Wear OS 4. If you haven’t received the update yet, don’t worry. The tech giant says the update is rolling out in phases depending on the device and carrier and will continue over the next week.

For this month’s patch, the build number is TWD9.240105.004.A1. If the OTA update is available to you, you should receive a notification on your watch to download and install.

The changes that come with January 2024’s patch can be found in the Android Security Bulletins. But the changes are mostly just fixes for security vulnerabilities.

To update your Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2, all you have to do is go to Settings and scroll down to System. After you tap on System updates, you should be able to see the current version your device is running on and if there are any updates available.

