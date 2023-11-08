Pixel Watch app could finally get a feature it should've launched with

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest version of the Pixel Watch app is hiding a new feature.

The feature sends a notification to your phone telling you when your Pixel Watch is finished charging.

The feature is currently a flag that needs to be enabled.

When the Pixel Watch companion app launched in 2022, it had most of the stuff you expected it to have, like configuration options, settings, and more. However, it was missing a feature that most people would have considered to be pretty obvious — a full charge notification. But it looks like Google could finally be ready to introduce the feature soon.

As discovered by the Google News Telegram channel, the latest version of the Pixel Watch app has a behind-the-scenes option. Hidden behind a server-side flag, there appears to be a notification feature. Once enabled, your Pixel Watch will send a notification to your phone letting you know when it has reached full charge.

It appears the folks over at the outlet were able to activate the feature. You can see an example of what to expect in the image above. According to the team, the notification doesn’t pop up immediately; it takes a few minutes before your phone is pinged.

While it’s far from being a game-changer, it would be a much-welcomed update. Users would no longer be forced to hover over their Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2 to find out whether it’s at 100% or not.

It’s unclear when Google plans to roll out the feature. Since it’s almost December, it’s possible the tech giant could choose to include it in the December Pixel feature drop.

