Adaptive Charging from Pixel phones may soon also extend your Pixel Watch's lifespan (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google could soon bring a handy battery optimization feature from Pixel phones to its Pixel Watch lineup.

A recent build of the Pixel Watch Management Service app includes several mentions of the Adaptive Charging feature.

The feature will likely prolong your Pixel Watch’s battery lifespan by learning your charging habits and charging the battery to full right before you usually pull your watch off the charger.

Leaving your phone plugged in for extended periods can be detrimental to battery health. To prolong the battery’s lifespan, Google offers an Adaptive Charging feature on Pixel phones that learns your charging habits and charges your phone to 100% an hour before you typically unplug it to slow down battery degradation. This feature is particularly useful for those who leave their phones plugged in overnight, and Google could soon port it to its smartwatch lineup to prolong the battery lifespan of your Pixel Watch.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

New strings of code spotted in the latest version of the Pixel Watch Management Service system app (version 2024.10.14.685782837) suggest that Google is working on bringing the Adaptive Charging feature to Pixel Watch models. The app manifest also sheds light on a newly added permission to enable the Adaptive Charging on supported models.

Code Copy Text <uses-permission android:name="com.google.android.wearable.pixel.pdms.permission.ADAPTIVE_CHARGING_SERVICE"/>

Although the strings don’t reveal exactly how the feature will work on Google’s smartwatches, it’s safe to assume that there won’t be much difference compared to Adaptive Charging on Pixel phones. It will likely analyze the user’s charging habits and hold off on charging the battery to 100% until some time before the user typically removes it from the charger.

At the moment, we can’t say when Google will release Adaptive Charging for the Pixel Watch lineup. We’ll keep an eye out for further development and update this post as soon as we have more details.

