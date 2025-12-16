Search results for

Pixel Watch 4 finally gets a Google-approved charging alternative

Meet the first Google-certified third-party charger for the Pixel Watch 4.
4 hours ago

Mous Pixel Watch Charger
Google
TL;DR
  • Google is now selling the Mous Pixel Watch Charger, the first Google-certified third-party charger for the Pixel Watch 4.
  • It delivers 5.6W fast charging using official Google charging hardware and a dual-part authentication IC to ensure safe, verified charging.
  • The charger is only compatible with the Pixel Watch 4, and costs $49.99.

Google has finally cracked open the door to third-party charging accessories for the Pixel Watch 4. You can now buy the “Mous Pixel Watch Charger,” the first Google-certified third-party charger for the Pixel Watch 4, directly from the Google Store.

Spotted by folks at 9to5Google, the Mous Pixel Watch Charger is priced at $49.99, and is built using “official Google Pixel Watch charging hardware.” That means it’s designed to meet Google’s safety and performance standards, something other Pixel Watch 4 third-party chargers haven’t offered till now.

The charger supports 5.6W fast contact charging, and the listing mentions that to get full performance, you’ll need a 7.5W or higher USB-C power source.

Mous Pixel Watch Charger 2
Google

One of the standout specs of the Mous Pixel Watch Charger is “dual-part authentication IC.” Theoretically, this means there should be two authentication chips involved when using the charger — one in the charger itself and one inside the Pixel Watch 4. Before charging starts, both components verify each other’s identity to ensure the charger is officially certified and safe to use.

Elsewhere, the Mous Pixel Watch Charger uses pogo-pin contact charging, and interestingly, the pogo connectors also enable modular upgrades, allowing the charger to work with other Mous charging accessories in the future.

The charger is only compatible with the Pixel Watch 4 and won’t work with older Pixel Watch models.

