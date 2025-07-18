Pixel Watch 4 might bulk up its fitness features to help you get ripped

TL;DR A new leak suggests the Pixel Watch 4 will add a dedicated strength training experience.

Users may get custom interval workouts, real-time guidance, and advanced post-workout metrics.

The report also mentions improved run tracking, swim and cycling features, and dual-band GPS.

If you’re the kind of person who hits the gym more than the track, the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 4 may finally have something tailored specifically to your needs.

According to a new report from Android Headlines, the Pixel Watch 4 will introduce an all-new strength training experience, complete with a Workout Builder for creating custom interval workouts with warm-ups and cool-downs. The watch will reportedly provide real-time guidance during these workouts and offer detailed post-session insights on your form.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

This could mark a significant upgrade for gym-goers who’ve found Google’s smartwatch fitness tools a bit too cardio-focused in the past. Google already tracks a wide range of activities, but strength training has been chiefly lumped under general workout categories until now.

The report also claims the Pixel Watch 4 will offer new AI-powered run recommendations for Fitbit Premium subscribers, along with advanced metrics like cadence, stride length, ground contact, and vertical oscillation.

Other improvements are also mentioned, including enhanced swim tracking, better cycling support, and more accurate activity recognition. Android Headlines doesn’t cite a source for the information, but it aligns with Google’s broader fitness ambitions.

Google is expected to officially unveil the Pixel Watch 4 at its Made by Google event on August 20, alongside the Pixel 10 series. We learned earlier today that that’s a good chance pricing will remain unchanged from last year.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.