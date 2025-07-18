Pixel Watch 4 pricing leak could mean good news for those fearing a hike

TL;DR A new Pixel Watch 4 leak has revealed that the pricing may remain unchanged from the Pixel Watch 3 in Europe.

Unless there are any tariff impacts, this suggests US prices may also remain flat, starting at $349.

With the upgrades to the specs of the Google wearable looking modest, it would be logical that there would be little to no price hike.

It’s not too long now until we meet the Pixel Watch 4. While we’ve managed to get some insight into the specs and colors of the next Google wearable, one aspect remained a mystery. However, we now have our best insight yet into how much it might cost.

According to a report from Dealabs, Google will keep the Pixel Watch 4 pricing unchanged in France and the wider European market. The smaller 41mm model will be priced at €399 for Wi-Fi and €499 for LTE, while the larger 45mm versions will come in at €449 and €549, respectively.

If those prices are accurate, US buyers may also be spared a price hike this year. The Pixel Watch 3 launched at $349 for the 41mm Wi-Fi model, $399 for the 41mm LTE, $399 for the 45mm Wi-Fi, and $449 for the 45mm LTE. Google may stick with the same pricing tiers for the Pixel Watch 4.

Given how modest the hardware changes are this year, a flat price seems logical. The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to reuse the same Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip as its predecessors, albeit with slightly larger batteries and a new co-processor to help with AI tasks. Other potential upgrades include faster charging, a more repairable design, and new emergency features like Breathing Emergencies alerts and satellite communication support.

One unknown is whether the Trump administration’s shifting tariff policies could impact US pricing. Some of Google’s hardware is still assembled in China, and new trade measures could introduce added costs. That said, any such impact remains speculative at this stage.

Google is set to reveal the Pixel Watch 4 officially at its Made by Google event on August 20. Pre-orders are expected to open on the same day, so we only have a month to wait for price confirmation.

