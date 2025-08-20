Google Store is offering two free years of data for Pixel Watch 4 LTE pre-orders

TL;DR The Google Store is offering up to $350 back on pre-orders for the Pixel Watch 4 with an eligible trade-in.

Those who pre-order the LTE versions can also get two free years of data.

New and existing Fitbit members can get six months of the Premium subscription, but only new users will get one month of YouTube Music Premium tacked on.

The big day is here, Google is launching all of its latest hardware, including the Pixel Watch 4. If you’re planning on pre-ordering the new smartwatch, there are plenty of deals to look out for. Here’s what you can get if you choose to pre-order from the Google Store.

There are four versions of the Pixel Watch 4, consisting of two sizes for the Wi-Fi and LTE models. The Wi-Fi model costs $349.99 (41mm) and $399 (45mm), while the LTE models will set you back $449 (41mm) and $499 (45mm).

If that sounds a little steep, the Google Store is offering $350 back on eligible trade-ins. In the fine print, Google says that how much you get back depends on the model, year, condition, and configuration of the smartwatch. For example, an Apple Watch Series 10 in good condition would get the max trade-in amount. The company mentions that the amount will be refunded on the credit card used for the purchase.

If you choose one of the LTE models, you’ll get an additional perk of two years of free data. While this won’t include voice calling over LTE, it will include texting at no extra cost with an active wireless phone plan. You’ll need to activate this benefit within 60 days by going to “Connectivity” in the Google Pixel Watch app settings.

The final perk for pre-ordering on the Google Store is six months of Fitbit Premium and one month of YouTube Music Premium. However, there’s a caveat you need to know. Although new and existing Fitbit members will be able to take advantage of the free six-month benefit, only new YouTube Music users will get one month of YouTube Music Premium. Additionally, you won’t get the YouTube Music perk if you previously had YouTube Premium, YouTube Red, or Google Play Music trial.

