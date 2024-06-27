You only want a bigger Pixel Watch 3 if it comes with better battery life

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google’s foray into the smartwatch scene with the Pixel Watch line has been met with a mix of praise and critiques. Design-wise, they’re head-turners, no doubt. But when it comes to how long they last between charges? Suffice it to say that across the two generations of Pixel Watches so far, the biggest complaint on everyone’s mind has been about the battery life.

Recent reports have hinted that a Pixel Watch 3 XL could join the regular Pixel Watch 3 this year. This news had us pretty excited, not because the original Pixel Watch is too small, but because a bigger watch might finally mean better battery life.

So, we asked our readers if better battery life would influence their decision to buy the Pixel Watch 3 XL, and the response was clear. A significant 82% of respondents would only consider purchasing the XL model if it offered improved battery life. In comparison, 11% said the larger form factor would suffice in itself, and 7% expressed disinterest altogether.



The good news is that a bigger casing and chassis almost certainly means the rumored Pixel Watch 3 XL would pack a larger battery than the regular Watch 3. Looking at Samsung’s Galaxy Watches, which come in multiple sizes, the larger models typically pack up to 30% more battery capacity.

Of course, there’s a catch. Bigger watches often have bigger, higher-resolution screens that guzzle more power. Samsung, for instance, says both sizes of its Galaxy Watch 6 last 30 hours, but folks who’ve used them (myself included) have noticed that the bigger one usually squeezes out a bit more time between charges. Let’s hope the bigger Pixel Watch surprises us with its battery performance.

Of course, we might not have to wait until fall to see the new Pixel Watches in action. Google has announced a surprise Pixel launch event for August 13, and the Pixel 9 series is confirmed to be making an appearance at the event. Since Pixel Watches typically launch alongside Pixel phones in October, it’s likely the Pixel Watch 3 series, including the rumored Pixel Watch 3 XL, will be announced at this event.

