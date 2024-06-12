Hallelujah, this is the Google Pixel Watch 3 XL

TL;DR Images of the larger Pixel 3 variant have leaked online.

The variant is reportedly called the Pixel 3 XL.

The Pixel Watch 3 XL will reportedly be thicker, coming in at 13.89mm.

A new leak regarding Google’s next iteration of the Pixel Watch has emerged online. The leak is related to the rumored larger variant of the Pixel Watch 3.

The folks over at Android Headlines have gotten their hands on leaked renders of the upcoming larger variant of the Pixel Watch 3 with the help of tipster OnLeaks. According to the outlet, the smartwatch will not be called the Pixel Watch 3 Pro, but rather the Pixel Watch 3 XL. Additionally, it’s speculated that the XL branding suggests that the smartwatch won’t be any different from its smaller sibling. Whereas a Pro moniker typically means that there are more features or different hardware to warrant the designation.

As it is a larger variant, you can expect the screen size to increase. Based on the leak, it appears the XL will have a 1.45-inch display, compared to the Pixel Watch 3’s 1.2-inch panel. It is also said to be thicker, coming in at 13.89mm. The full dimensions are reportedly 45mm x 45mm x 13.89mm.

This increase in thickness could give Google the room to fit in a larger battery. Other rumors claim that the Pixel Watch 3 will launch with Wear OS 5.

Finally, today’s leak says that the band has been slightly altered to accommodate for the larger size. Since this smartwatch is expected to have a larger band attachment system, that means bands for the Pixel Watch 3 won’t be interchangeable with the XL.

Details about Google’s next smartwatch are still fairly scarce. Two days ago, some renders of the base model leaked, but that leak didn’t provide any information on the specs. It looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out what these devices will offer.

