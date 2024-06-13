See the two Pixel Watch 3 models compared in new side-by-side render

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A new image comparing the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 3 XL has emerged.

It suggests the size difference between the two wearables.

Yesterday, we detailed the big changes tipped for the Google Pixel Watch 3 XL, the company’s rumored larger smartwatch. As its name suggests, it would be a larger version of the standard Pixel Watch 3. While it’s always difficult to imagine the sizes of devices solely based on measurements, a new leaked image puts this difference into perspective.

Reliable tipster OnLeaks published a new render placing the two devices side by side, making it much easier to inspect how much larger the XL model might be. See the render below.

For reference, the Pixel Watch 3 (left) has a 1.2-inch display with a 41mm face, while the XL has a larger 1.45-inch screen with a 45mm dial. Notably, one side effect of this larger footprint is a deeper body, standing 13.89mm from a user’s wrist. The Pixel Watch 3 is said to have a 12.3mm thick body.

Note that the larger watch offers a similar design, with the now customary pebble-like face. It also appears to have a stubbier crown and wider watch straps.

The next iteration of Google’s Pixel Watch is likely months from its official launch, so expect more renders and leaks to appear in the coming weeks.

