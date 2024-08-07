Pixel Watch 3 specs leak: Smoother display, but no performance upgrade

TL;DR A new Pixel Watch 3 leak suggests that the watch could come with a smoother 60Hz display.

The watch is expected to retain the same chipset and RAM/Storage as the Pixel Watch 2.

We’re less than a week away from Google’s August 13 launch event, where the Pixel 9 series will make its debut. Given all the leaks that have flooded the internet over the last few weeks, we’re also expecting the Pixel Watch 3 to show up. While we already have a reasonably good idea of what to expect from Google’s 2024 smartwatches, a new report from Android Headlines shares some more details about the technical specifications of the upcoming Pixel Watches.

According to the report, the Pixel Watch 3 will be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100 chipset (SW5100) and Cortex M33 co-processor as the Pixel Watch 2. It also seems to be sticking with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Performance-wise, the only real upgrade appears to be the display.

While the Pixel Watch 2 had a maximum screen refresh rate of 30Hz, the Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly sport a 60Hz screen. This should result in a much smoother and more fluid experience. The report also suggests that the refresh rate will adjust from 1Hz for the Always-on Display to 60Hz when actively in use, which should balance performance and power consumption.

However, the Pixel Watch 3’s use of the same chip and a brighter, faster display raises some concerns about the watch’s battery life. According to current leaks, the regular model is expected to have a 307mAh battery, barely a bump from the 306mAh cell in the Pixel Watch 2, while the larger Pixel Watch 3 XL could feature a 425mAh battery.

Previously leaked marketing materials suggest that Google is at least still promising 24 hours of juice on both models, but we were hoping to see some real improvements in terms of battery life this year.

What do you think about the Pixel Watch 3’s leaked specs so far? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

