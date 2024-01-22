Pixel Watch 3 leak suggests Google might add a new variant this year

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google could launch the Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes.

Fans can finally expect a Pixel Watch larger than 41mm in diameter.

The bigger Pixel Watch 3 model could accommodate a slightly larger battery.

Google could address a longstanding issue with the next Pixel Watch model. According to 9to5Google, the company is planning two sizes for the Pixel Watch 3.

While the report does not confirm details of the upcoming Pixel Watch 3 sizes, it suggests that the larger of the two sizes could pack a slightly bigger battery. There may not be any other functional differences between the smaller and larger Pixel Watch 3 variants.

Until now, Google has offered the Pixel Watch only in a 41mm option. While many users have appreciated the wearable’s compact size, others prefer larger watches. Samsung and Apple both give users the option to choose between different watch diameters. The Galaxy Watch 6 comes in 40mm and 44mm options, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic gets 43mm and 47mm sizes. The Apple Watch Series 9 is also available in 41mm and 45mm options.

Having a larger-sized Pixel Watch 3 could help Google broaden the appeal of the smartwatch for those who prefer big watches with more screen real estate and possibly more battery juice. Sadly, there’s no word on any changes Google is planning to make to the display of the upcoming Pixel Watch.

The only other hint about what the Pixel Watch 3 could be like comes from a patent filed by Google some time back. The patent suggests the next Pixel Watch could have new gesture recognition sensors. It looks like Google wants to simplify the design of the smartwatch and work around the already limited screen space when navigating.

