The price is right? Pixel Watch 3's premium pricing leaked ahead of launch

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked pricing suggests the Pixel Watch 3 will start at $349 for WiFi and $449 for the LTE model.

The larger Pixel Watch 3 XL is expected to be priced at $399 for WiFi and $499 for LTE.

While the WiFi-only Pixel Watch 3 maintains the same price as its predecessor, the LTE model sees a $50 increase.

It’s August, which means it’s officially Pixel launch month. While Google’s big launch event is just around the corner, the internet can’t seem to keep a secret. Thanks to a deluge of leaks, we’ve already seen everything there is to know about the Pixel 9 series and details about what to expect from the Pixel Watch 3. And now, the latest leak from Android Headlines spills the beans on the final piece of the puzzle: the pricing for Google’s new smartwatches.

If you’re just catching up, we expect Google to launch two new smartwatches this time around. A standard Pixel Watch 3 and a larger variant, possibly called the Pixel Watch 3 XL. The smaller model (likely 41mm) will reportedly be priced at $349 for the WiFi-only version and $449 for the LTE model. While the WiFi model’s price remains unchanged from last year, the LTE model sees a $50 increase, potentially to accommodate the larger, presumably 45mm variant.

This bigger Pixel Watch 3 XL will reportedly retail for $399 for the WiFi model and $499 for the LTE model. This pricing strategy places the Pixel Watch 3 in a higher price bracket compared to its competitors, such as the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, which starts at $299 for the 40mm WiFi-only variant.

While the premium pricing might raise some eyebrows, it’s worth noting that Pixel Watches have historically commanded a higher price point than other Android smartwatches. This trend seems to be continuing with the Pixel Watch 3.

Beyond the pricing, some earlier leaks also suggest that the Pixel Watch 3 will come packed with a slew of new features and upgrades. We expect all our questions to be answered at the August 13 launch event.

