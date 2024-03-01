Pixel Watch 3 leak reveals larger variant size, Pixel Buds Pro 2 in the works

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak may have revealed the size of the rumored larger Pixel Watch 3 variant.

The larger Pixel Watch 3 unit is said to come in at 45mm.

Google may also be working on a sequel to the Pixel Buds Pro.

In late January 2024, it was reported that Google could be planning to release the Pixel Watch 3 in two different sizes. A new leak may have now revealed the size of the larger variant, as well as details on a sequel to the Pixel Buds Pro.

Since the launch of the original Pixel Watch, Google has stuck with just one size for its smartwatches — 41mm. For some, this size is fine, but there are others who prefer something a bit bigger. Offering a bigger model could open the door for new customers, and it looks like Google will do just that.

According to 9to5Google’s sources, the company may release a 45mm Pixel Watch 3. The sources did not provide a measurement for the smaller model, but it’s believed Google will stick with 41mm for the more compact variant.

It’s unknown if Google will try to fit a bigger battery into the larger model. We also don’t know if the Pixel Watch 3 will launch with Wear OS 5.

In addition to the smartwatch size reveal, the outlet also shared that Google is working on the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Any launch details were absent from the leak, but this news further supports that they are coming eventually.

The company rolled out the Pixel Buds in October 2017 and followed it up with a second-generation model in October 2019. That was later followed up by the mid-range Pixel Buds A Series in June 2021 and the Pro version a year later in May 2022. Given that Google has had a nearly two-year cadence with launching new earbud products, there’s a chance that we could see the Buds Pro 2 this year.

