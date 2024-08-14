Oops! Pixel Watch 3's yet-to-be-announced band just got leaked

TL;DR The Pixel Watch 3’s new Performance Loop Band has appeared on Amazon.

The strap is in the Obsidian colorway.

A leak claimed the Performance Loop Band was delayed until the end of October.

Yesterday, Google held its big Pixel event where it announced the Pixel Watch 3 and other hardware. The latest smartwatch from Google will have a variety of bands to choose from, including one band that has yet to be announced. This unannounced band has now appeared on Amazon in a new listing.

First spotted by 9to5Google, a listing for the Pixel Watch’s new “Performance Loop Band” has emerged on Amazon. This band appears to share some similarities with the Woven Band, but includes four oval velcro strips used to secure the watch to your wrist. According to the description, the band is made with recycled polyester, nylon, and elastane yarn.

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

The listing’s title says this is the Obsidian variant and it is only compatible with the 45mm Pixel Watch 3. It’s unclear if this means the Performance Loop Band will only work with that model or if just this specific listing is for the 45mm model. The description below suggests the latter as it says, “Compatible with the Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, and 41mm Pixel Watch 3.”

Before yesterday’s Made by Google event, there was a leak that revealed every band that would be available for the 3rd generation device, as well as for which version. That leak said the Performance Loop Band would be available for both the 41mm and 45mm models. It is expected the band will come in Porcelain, Peony, and Wintergreen, in addition to Obsidian. That leak also said Google delayed the launch of the band until the end of October, which would explain why it hasn’t been announced.

The band is currently sold out on Amazon, but the outlet says it was being sold for $43.04 on the website. The publication guesses that the full price is likely $49.99.

