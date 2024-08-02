Google Pixel Watch 3 surfaces in leaked promo video, confirms a lot of what we've already heard

TL;DR A new promo video has leaked for the Google Piexl Watch 3.

The new video gives us a closer look at the two watch models, as well as several new software features for runners and a new Morning Brief notification.

The promo doesn’t tell us much new, but it’s good to have more confirmation of what we already have heard. Thankfully, the Watch 3 will be here soon as it is expected to be revealed on August 13.

It would be an understatement to say that we know a lot about the Pixel Watch 3 already. Not only did Android Authority reveal exclusive specs and design details earlier last month based on an inside source, but we’ve seen even more rumors in the weeks since. If you still haven’t seen enough, a new leak from Android Headlines brings us what appears to be the official promo video.

The new video is actually in Spanish, but it’s pretty easy to follow along. To be fair, there’s really nothing here anyhow. Recently leaked promo materials already gave us a deeper look at some of the same features this video showcases. Still, it’s nice to have a more interactive look at the Watch, as video is just more expressive than photos in this case.

The new promo not only confirms the watch will come in 41mm and 45mm sizes, but it also gives us a better look at a few new fitness features. Specifically, there are a few new features aimed at runners, such as a new Cardio Load feature, real-time advice during a run, and a new mode that lets you challenge your personal best run. The promo also focuses on the new Morning Brief notification, which will include things like a “Readiness Score” and will give you all the info you need to get started with your day.

The video doesn’t give us anything else, but thankfully we can fill in the blanks due to the plethora of existing rumors.

The Pixel Watch 3 is expected to arrive on August 13 and while we don’t have all the official specs yet, it’s very likely it will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5, at least if the rumors prove accurate. Besides coming in two form factors, you can also expect the same 24-hour battery life as its predecessor. While we would have liked to see greater battery life, the good news is UWB is supposedly coming to the Pixel Watch series for real this time. This feature was previously tested for the Watch 2, but more evidence suggests it is actually happening this time. Be sure to check out our Pixel Watch 3 rumor guide for even more details on the upcoming watch.

