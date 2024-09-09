Google Home app gets a massive update on the Pixel Watch 3

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Pixel Watch 3 can be considered an iterative upgrade over its predecessor, but the experience has been polished enough for it to feel like a solid product that can compete against other great smartwatches on the market right now. What makes it particularly delightful, though, are the smaller software changes that integrate it tighter into Google’s ecosystem. The Pixel Watch 3 comes with several Google Home-related changes that play into this theme, making the watch a good companion for those of us with a smart home.

When you open the Google Home app (v2.74.65.4) for the first time on the new Pixel Watch 3, you are guided through everything new in the app. Most of these are true, but controlling light groups and the favorites tile are not specifically new. The other features highlighted here are indeed new and launching on the Pixel Watch 3, but could/should come in an app update or feature drop to older Pixel Watches and other Wear OS smartwatches, too.

Once you land in the app after these welcome screens, you will see a new icon next to your home that shows your current status. You can tap on the name of the home to switch between Home and Away modes, toggling the various automations you have set for those modes. This is quite handy if you have a bunch of routines set around these modes, and with the Pixel Watch 3 on your wrist, you no longer need to pull your phone out of your pocket or purse to trigger them.

Google has also improved the Google Home app experience on smartwatches by actually letting you control devices rather than pointing you to redundant “Open on phone” messages. You can now control air purifiers, smart fans, Android TVs, Google TVs, and more devices straight from the Pixel Watch 3. This control goes beyond merely switching them on and off, as you can control display modes, fan speeds, volumea, media playback, and more according to the device.

As Google mentioned in its announcement, the Pixel Watch 3 lets Nest Doorbell owners see when someone rings the doorbell and even communicate with them at the door. This again enables you to use the smartwatch for more menial tasks that would otherwise make you pull out your smartphone.

If you don’t have a Nest Doorbell, you can still turn your security cameras on and off straight from this updated Google Home app, but the feed live streaming feature would be unavailable.

TV owners also get a new way to control their devices. While you can do it from within the Google Home app on the smartwatch, you can also add a dedicated tile to the watch that you can swipe through from your home screen. This makes it easier to access your TV settings, as you don’t have to open the Google Home app, locate the TV entry, tap the remote, and then control it.

Settings available for these devices include volume control, a remote with D-pad and select buttons, and a Now Playing screen to control playback. We’ve tried this out across multiple devices, including a Chromecast with Google TV and a Xiaomi Android TV. If you frequently need to control your smart TV from your smartwatch, then this standalone tile is a godsend.

Overall, the Pixel Watch 3 is a big step forward for Google’s ecosystem integration, specifically for smart homeowners. You can do more from the watch, giving you the convenience of controlling your smart home without reaching for your phone every time.

