The best Android smartwatch just dropped to its lowest price of the year

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

After a couple of generations of refining the hardware, we rate the Google Pixel Watch 3 as the best smartwatch for Android. It’s quite the accolade in a crowded field, and we’re always on high alert for any chances to save on the wearable. Amazon has presented a fantastic opportunity today, with a $60 price drop on all variants of the Wear OS device. Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) for $289.99 ($60 off)

The markdown represents the best price we’ve tracked on the Pixel Watch 3 this year and only $10 more than the record-low price set in the holiday sales. The discount is available on all colorways, with the 41mm Wi-Fi model reduced to just $289.99. Following the link to the Amazon page, you’ll find the 45mm Wi-Fi version down to $339.99, the 41mm LTE model at $389.99, and the top-spec 45mm LTE configuration on offer for $439.99.

Refining Google’s smartwatch formula, the biggest upgrades present in the Pixel Watch 3 include multi-day battery life, a new 45mm case size, and improved heart rate tracking. Running Wear OS 5, it integrates beautifully with Pixel phones while offering new wellness tools, like advanced running metrics. The brighter AMOLED-LTPO display and shrunk bezels provide a more pleasing UI experience.

While GPS accuracy remains inconsistent, the watch’s fitness tracking excels, offering features like Cardio Load and Target Load for athletes. Battery efficiency has improved, lasting up to 36 hours with automatic Battery Saver mode. UWB support also brings new perks like remote phone unlocking. If you’re an Android user looking for a premium Wear OS watch, the Pixel Watch 3 finally lives up to expectations.

This deal is going to be very popular, and Amazon won’t have an endless supply. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

