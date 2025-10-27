Record price drop plunges the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 under $200 for the first time

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

It might not be the latest device in the line anymore, but the Google Pixel Watch 3 is still among the best smartwatches on the market. If you’ve been waiting for the right deal to get your hands on the wearable, your time has arrived. The 45mm, Wi-Fi model just hit its all-time low price on Amazon of $199.99. Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm, Wi-Fi) for $199.99 ($100 off)

The $100 price drop on the larger variant of the Pixel Watch 3 represents a 33% discount off the retail price, and a full $30 more than we’ve ever seen it reduced before. The offer applies to the Matte Black, Champagne Gold, and Polished Silver colorways of the watch.

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm, Wi-Fi) Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm, Wi-Fi) Two sizes, better than ever. The Google Pixel Watch 3 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and each size comes in Wi-Fi or LTE options. They all come with improved activity and fitness tracking, thinner bezels, and Wear OS 5. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

Google really hit its wearable stride with the Pixel Watch 3, fixing nearly all the issues that held back earlier generations. The 45mm size offers something comfortable for larger wrists and a bigger, brighter AMOLED-LTPO display with thinner bezels. Wear OS 5 feels fast and fluid, while improved efficiency and a larger battery deliver a genuine multi-day runtime.

Google also boosted its health and fitness tracking, adding new running metrics, personalized training features like Cardio Load and Target Load, and heart rate accuracy that rivals chest straps. Everyday smarts are just as strong, with offline Maps, Nest Cam support, Google TV controls, and ultra-wideband features for unlocking your phone or car.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Aside from slightly shaky GPS accuracy, it’s a near-complete package, being sleek, capable, and deeply integrated with Android. Whether you’re into fitness, productivity, or just want one of the best Wear OS watches around, the Pixel Watch 3 hits the mark.

This deal is going to be popular, so don’t miss your chance. The widget above takes you to it.

Follow