Don't miss this Pixel Watch 2 deal that slashes up to $100 off

Amazon Prime Day is here and there are plenty of deals to take advantage of. One such deal you won’t want to miss out on is this one on the Google Pixel Watch 2. Normally selling at $349 and $399 for the Wi-Fi and LTE versions, respectively; Prime Day has slashed these prices by more than 20%. Right now, you can get the Wi-Fi model for $269 (23% off) and the LTE model for $299 (25% off). The deal for the LTE model is particularly notable as it takes $100 off of the regular retail price. Google Pixel Watch 2 for $269 (23% off)

The Pixel Watch 2 is a worthy successor to the original, correcting many faults from the first generation. As a result, Google’s most current smartwatch is a formidable competitor in the space. It offers innovative features like Car Crash Detection and Safety Check, on top of the many fitness and wellness functions you typically see in this kind of device. That software is coupled with solid hardware specs, including a 306mAh battery, a Snapdragon W5 processor, AMOLED display, and numerous sensors.

This is a pretty good deal on one of the top smartwatches on the market. But don’t forget you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of any Prime Day deals. If you’re not already a Prime member, then you can get a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial by clicking on the link.

