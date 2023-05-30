Pixel Watch 2 could ditch Exynos for Snapdragon and gain more battery life

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak suggests that the Pixel Watch 2 may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip.

The Pixel Watch 2 is said to be capable of lasting over a day with the always-on display setting enabled.

The wearable could also get similar health sensors to the Fitbit Sense 2.

Contrary to the lead-up of most Google devices, few details have leaked about the follow-up to the Pixel Watch. However, that may have just changed after a new leak just surfaced. We may now know about the Pixel Watch 2’s processor, battery life, and some of the specs.

Google could be thinking about changing the chip in the Pixel Watch 2, according to a report from 9to5Google. The outlet’s sources claim the smartwatch might ditch the Exynos processor in favor of a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip from the latest W5 generation. This could be the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1, which is featured in the TicWatch Pro 5, or it could be a standard Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC.

This 4nm chip would reportedly contain four A53 cores at 1.7GHz with dual Adreno 702 GPUs. In contrast, the original Pixel Watch’s Exynos 9110 chip is a 10nm chip with two A53 cores.

Apparently, thanks to this new chip, the sequel to the Pixel Watch could see a significant improvement in the battery life department. It’s alleged that the device can last for over a day with always-on display (AOD) enabled. When the Pixel Watch launched, it was said to offer 24 hours of use, but that was only with AOD disabled. This boost to the battery life could also be due in part to a more efficient operating system in Wear OS 4, which is expected to arrive in the next generation smartwatch when it launches.

The report also mentions that Google could give the wearable similar health sensors to the Fitbit Sense 2. We don’t know what sensors Google could include. There are a variety of sensors on the Sense 2, but one of the more notable ones is the skin conductance (cEDA) sensor. This sensor is capable of detecting stress levels.

Outside of this new leak, we have heard that the Pixel Watch 2 could launch alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. We expect that the smartwatch will retain its minimalist look and incorporate more of Fitbit’s toolkit.

