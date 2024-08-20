Here are Google's new wallpapers for Pixel devices (and UK football fans)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

On Pixel devices, there’s a service called Wallpaper & Style that gives you a lot of personalization control. Along with the usual smattering of default Android wallpapers, Google will sometimes load in Pixel-exclusive wallpapers that are only around for a short period of time. Today, we saw two new sets of Pixel wallpapers landing, both related to football teams (aka soccer) in the United Kingdom.

The Liverpool and Arsenal football clubs are represented here with eight wallpapers each, for a total of 16 new wallpapers. You can see all of them below. However, please don’t download the wallpapers from these galleries, as they have been heavily compressed and won’t look great on your phone. Instead, scroll down to the bottom of the article and find a button to download all of them in full quality.

Arsenal FC Pixel wallpapers

Liverpool FC Pixel wallpapers

Download these wallpapers for yourself Don’t own a Pixel or haven’t seen the update yet? You can simply download these wallpapers for yourself and use them on any device you like. Click the button below to get them all in their high-resolution form.

