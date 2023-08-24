Pixel Tablet's stylus capabilities are about to get a whole lot better

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR It looks like Google is about to roll out new stylus handwriting options for the Pixel Tablet.

Gboard’s new stylus handwriting settings will let users adjust the handwriting speed and stroke width.

New stylus handwriting gestures will also be added.

Google’s Pixel Tablet comes with USI 2.0 stylus support. That means you can purchase any pen compatible with the standard and start drawing, writing, highlighting, and more. Now, it looks like the experience of using a stylus with the Pixel Tablet is going to get much better.

Android insider Mishaal Rahman’s latest post on X (formerly Twitter) includes screenshots of how the new handwriting support will work on the Pixel Tablet.

When you connect a USI 2.0 stylus to the slate, you’ll see options to select a “default notes app” and “write in text fields.” Selecting the second option will open up Gboard’s new stylus handwriting settings, wherein you can adjust the handwriting speed and stroke width.

There will also be an option to try out the settings in a text field. Using the “Try it” button, you will be able to demo Gboard’s new stylus handwriting gestures, including writing, deleting, selecting, inserting, joining words, and new line.

Unfortunately, these new Gboard stylus handwriting settings aren’t functional at the moment. While the settings appear on the Pixel Tablet for the tipster who informed Rahman about the development, they don’t actually work. Still, it’s likely the feature is on the verge of launching

