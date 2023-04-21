Real world photos show the Pixel Tablet in a new color

Google

TL;DR The Pixel Tablet was spotted at Google’s Shaped by Water exhibit.

The images show the Pixel Tablet in two known colors and one new color.

Earlier this week, there was a big leak involving the Pixel Tablet. Included in the details was the reveal that there could be four colorways. While we already knew what two of the Pixel Tablet colors would be, we didn’t know what the other two would be. Until now that is.

Since April 18, Google has been holding an exhibit called Shaped by Water for Milan Design Week 2023. Scheduled to end on April 23, the Google Design installation is being done in collaboration with artist Lachlan Turczan.

As Turczan describes, the exhibit features an “array of mirrored vessels filled with shallow pools of water hum[ming] at infrasonic tones, creating cymatic patterns on the water’s surface.” Hiding among the art installations, however, is a table full of Google products like the Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 series.

In photos provided to 9to5Google, it appears that the Pixel Tablet is also making an appearance at the exhibit. One of the images shows a green colorway that’s believed to be called Hazel. Another photo shows a beige colorway that could be called Porcelain. Finally, there’s one last image that shows what looks like a pink or coral Pixel Tablet.

As mentioned earlier, we already knew about two of the colorways, and those were green and beige. However, this coral Pixel Tablet is something new.

If you look above the coral Pixel Tablet, you’ll notice that the Coral Nest Mini and Pixel Buds Pro have a more intense shade of pink. While the tablet is a bit more subdued. Unfortunately, the fourth color doesn’t make an appearance on this table. However, given the matching colors of the others, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the last color was some shade of yellow (Lemongrass).

If you’re wondering what the point of the Shaped by Water exhibit is about, it appears to be based on the domed design of the Pixel Watch. The exhibit is an immersive art installation that explores our connection with water. The exhibit consists of two components — Sympathetic Resonance and Wavespace. If you’d like to read more about it, you can visit the website.

Comments