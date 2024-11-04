Google could soon address several key issues in Pixel Screenshots app (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google is prepping a massive update for the Pixel Screenshots app just a few months after debuting it with the Pixel 9 series. In addition to a few UI changes, we’ve spotted a few upcoming features that will make it easier for users to select multiple screenshots, edit collections, and add multiple images from other apps.

The Pixel Screenshots home page currently shows a few collections and screenshots, and you can access the rest by tapping on the arrow icon next to the Collections and Screenshots headers. For screenshots, this opens up a new page with all your screenshots and a button to change the layout of the images.

Current home page UI All screenshots page

As you can see in the following image, Google is testing a new home page layout that replaces the arrow next to the Screenshots header with a layout option. This new interface gives you access to all your screenshots on the home page, along with the button to change the layout.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority New home page UI

Google is also adding support for a long-press and drag gesture to easily select multiple screenshots. Previously, users had to tap each screenshot individually when selecting multiple screenshots, and the new gesture should speed things up considerably. Additionally, users could soon get a new option to rename collections within the app.

Along with these UI changes, Google is prepping two new app shortcuts named Gallery and Camera. These shortcuts will let users quickly add images to the Pixel Screenshots app from their phone’s home screen or app drawer by long-pressing the app icon. These shortcuts are already available in the app, but it’s great to see Google making them more easily accessible through the app icon on the home page.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Google also appears to be making it easier to add multiple images from other apps to the Pixel Screenshots app using the Android system share sheet. Lastly, strings spotted in version 0.24.373.08 of the app suggest that the app could soon provide users with new options to add, copy, and send emails to email addresses or copy, call, and add a phone number to contacts from a screenshot.

These changes are not live in the current Pixel Screenshots release but could roll out to users with a future update. We’ll update this post as soon as the features are widely available.

