5 hardware upgrades I want to see on Pixel phones

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

I have a long list of software features I want to see on Pixel phones, including improved gestures — like those available on OnePlus phones — contextual app selection triggered by a Bluetooth connection, and more.

But software is only half the story. While Pixels offer a lot of value in terms of computational photography and AI, there are still areas in which they fall behind the competition when it comes to hardware. These are the upgrades I want to see on upcoming Pixel phones that would make them that much more appealing overall.

What feature would you most like to see on Pixel phones? 39 votes An extra button 8 % Faster charging 21 % An IR blaster 8 % Active Edge 3 % Silicon-carbon batteries 54 % Other (let me know in the comments) 8 %

1. An extra customizable button

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I always loved OnePlus’ Alert Slider on the side, as it provided an instant, physical way to toggle between sound modes. The company ditched it for an even better solution with the OnePlus 15, which now features a customizable button on the side — we’ve seen this on phones from other manufacturers as well. I’d really love it if this feature would make its way to future Pixel phones, but with a twist.

An extra button means more custom shortcuts, and I’m all for it. I already appreciate being able to bring up Gemini on my Pixel 9a with a press and hold of the power button and opening the camera with a double press. I use that almost on a daily basis, but I want more.

I’d like to see a completely customizable button that works with a single, double, and even a triple press for maximum utility.

Personally, I’d set it up so that a single press brings up Google Wallet, as I use that frequently to pay in stores. It’s far faster to bring up the app that way than it is to unlock the phone, find the app, and then open it while there’s a line behind me at the register. A double press would put my phone in silent mode, and a triple press would turn on the flashlight — a utility I use often.

I think it’s a feature lots of Pixel fans would be happy about, as long as the customization isn’t limited to specific apps/tasks and provides flexibility across all three gestures.

2. Faster charging

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

I used to be a OnePlus user, and while I generally prefer Pixel phones, I really miss the charging speeds my old device offered. The latest Pixels are far behind OnePlus and several other rivals — mainly those from China — in this area, and it’s time they catch up.

Let’s compare the Pixel 10 Pro XL with the latest OnePlus to see the difference.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL supports a maximum of 45W wired charging that gets the battery from zero to full in about one hour and 15 minutes. The OnePlus 15, on the other hand, charges at 120W in most regions outside the US and can be fully charged in just 45 minutes. That’s a big difference.

It’s a similar story with wireless charging: the OnePlus 15 supports 50W wireless charging, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL is limited to 25W.

Charging up my phone fast is a priority for me. And while I understand the argument about slow charging influencing long-term battery longevity, I personally didn’t experience any major battery issues on my old OnePlus phone despite the super-fast charging. The convenience outweighs the risk for most users who don’t keep their phones for seven years, which is how long the Pixel’s software update promise is.

3. IR blaster

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

I’m not sure a lot of people would agree with me on this, but I’d really like to see an IR blaster on Pixel devices.

The primary reason is simple utility. I often misplace the remote for my TV. Using my phone to control it, alongside other electronics, is a better fit for me, as it means I can streamline my remotes into a single, pocketable device. I already use my phone to make calls, browse the web, track my fitness, and even pay for groceries, so why not use it as a universal remote control as well?

It’s one of those small but useful hardware features that wouldn’t add much to the Bill of Materials (BoM) of upcoming Pixels, since an IR blaster component is inexpensive and simple to integrate.

4. Active Edge

Joe Maring / Android Authority

And we’re back to shortcuts again. Active Edge is an old Pixel hardware feature, last seen on the Pixel 4, that performed an action when you squeezed the sides of the phone. I was genuinely disappointed when Google discontinued it.

Just like the extra button on the side, Active Edge allowed for zero-friction access to a core function. The more ways to add physical shortcuts to a phone without actually having to turn on the screen, the better, if you ask me.

Pixels do have the Quick Tap gesture, which allows me to perform an action by tapping the back of the device. While it’s a great feature overall on paper, it doesn’t always work as advertised, as I find myself having to tap too hard for the phone to recognize it, which looks a bit awkward in public. So bring back the Active Edge, Google.

5. Silicon-carbon batteries

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Battery life is one of the pillars of a great smartphone, and Google could do much better here. Wishing for a larger battery is one thing, but the main upgrade I’d ideally like to see is a switch to silicon-carbon batteries.

Google, just like Samsung and Apple, still uses standard lithium-ion batteries, while a lot of Chinese manufacturers are already switching to the latest silicon-carbon technology. These new cells can store a lot more energy in the same volume of space. This translates to a longer battery life without actually increasing the size of the battery.

The issue here is that Google is likely just being cautious. It seems like the company favors proven and tested tech that’s focused on safety and longevity of the battery, which pairs nicely with their seven-year software update promise. Silicon-carbon batteries can degrade faster than traditional lithium-ion cells over many charge cycles, which is a concern for those who keep their phones for years and years. That seven-year software support means nothing if the battery is useless after four years and can’t be replaced easily.

Still, I’d ideally like to see Google take some calculated risks. Bolder moves, especially ones that improve raw battery performance, may help them get more customers on board and narrow the gap between their rivals.

These are the five hardware upgrades I want to see on upcoming Pixels, although there are a few others I can think of as well. An even better chipset would be great, which a lot of Pixel owners wish for, although I have to be honest and say that I’m generally pretty happy with what the Tensor chip brings to the table. Also, with this complete list of upgrades in mind, I am starting to think that switching back to a OnePlus phone may not be a bad idea.

What else did I miss? Let me know in the comments.

