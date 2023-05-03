Your Pixel phone could soon protect your hearing with this new feature

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Pixel 7

TL;DR Google is reportedly working on loud sound alerts for the Pixel line.

This feature could arrive in the At A Glance Widget for Pixel phones.

Google would be following Apple in offering loud sound notifications.

Google’s Pixel phones pack a variety of useful features, including call screening, car crash detection, and plenty more. Now, it looks like we can soon add loud sound alerts to the list.

9to5Google dug into the latest version of the Android System Intelligence app, uncovering a “loud sound alert” feature in Google’s At A Glance widget for Pixels. So what does this mean?

A screenshot of the feature (seen below) notes that the app will notify you when “hearing-damaging loud sound is detected.”

Google wouldn’t be the first mobile brand to offer loud sound alerts, though. Apple offers noise notifications via the Apple Watch app, alerting you when the average sound level over three minutes meets or exceeds a specific threshold (e.g. 80, 90, 100 decibels). The iPhone maker also notes that it doesn’t save any sounds, giving you some peace of mind.

We hope to see a similarly robust execution for Google’s loud sound alerts on Pixel phones. There’s no word on a timeline for this feature to roll out just yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it lands as part of a quarterly Pixel feature drop.

