Your Pixel phone is about to get a little jazzier in the style of Kenny G

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has updated the Sounds app after launching the Pixel 7a.

The update brings a new ringtone to the Sounds app.

The ringtone plays smooth jazz in the style of Kenny G.

There are many ways to customize your Pixel phone to have it match your personality. One of those options is your ringtone. If you’re a fan of smooth jazz, then Google may have just provided you with the perfect ringtone.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the Mountain View-based company just updated its Sounds app to version 3.1. If you own a Pixel phone, you can update the app in the Play Store. The update coincides with the launch of the Pixel 7a.

As the outlet points out, this is not unusual as Google tends to release a new batch of ringtones every time a new Pixel comes out. However, in the case of the Pixel 7a, Google decided to only release one new ringtone. That new ringtone was given the name “Kenny Gingtone.”

The name of the ringtone is a dead giveaway for what to expect here. When you listen to it, you’ll hear the dulcet tones of a saxophone playing smooth jazz in the vein of the legendary Kenny G. To access the Sounds app, just go to Settings > Sound & vibration > Phone ringtone. From there, you’ll be able to see the ringtone under Pixel Sounds if it has been updated.

Ringtones aren’t the only new thing to come to the Pixel 7a. Earlier, it was discovered that the Pixel 7a was given a special vibration feature not found on any other Pixel phone. Originally appearing in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1, the feature is called Adaptive alert vibration and it automatically reduces the vibration intensity of notifications and alarms.

