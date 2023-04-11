New app replicates a Pixel Launcher feature you can use on any Android phone

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel Search app is a third-party launcher that mimics the Pixel Launcher.

The app offers a few options that aren’t present in the Pixel Launcher.

Pixel Search allows you to almost get the full Pixel Launcher experience on any Android device.

Between all of the third-party apps, there are plenty of launchers to choose from. However, those launchers don’t quite offer the experience Google’s Pixel Launcher delivers. The only problem is that the Pixel launcher is exclusive to Pixel devices. But a new app aims to change that.

A new app called Pixel Search recently launched in the Google Play Store. First spotted by Mishaal Rahman, the app is the latest creation from Rushikesh Kamewar — known for apps like Pinned Shortcuts, Privacy Dashboard, and One Click Lock Screen. This freshly launched app is designed to mimic the Pixel Launcher search experience so other Android users can enjoy the feature.

When this app is installed, you can start Pixel Search by tapping on the icon or using its Material You-themed widget. The widget also offers shortcuts to the Google Discover and Google Voice search.

What you’ll see is UI that looks similar to the Pixel Launcher, which should help users hit the ground running. You’ll be greeted by the search screen, which has the search bar on top and a row of suggestions right underneath it. Additionally, there is a list of other in-app search engines. However, this app offers a few options you won’t find in the original experience, including Netflix, Twitter, Bing, and Spotify.

Pixel Search also lets users adjust their preferences. By going to the three vertical dots, you can change the theme, choose which apps to use for search, and turn on individual app shortcut results. It’s also possible to turn on individual result groups including web search, contacts, apps, in-app shortcuts, and files. And something unique to Pixel Search is the ability to choose a quick launch option that automatically opens the first result.

The only thing the app can’t do is search for system settings. But it appears that the developer is looking into adding that feature.

Unlike the developer’s Search Widget app, Pixel Search is free to download. If you’d like to try it for yourself, just follow the link here.

Comments