You can't buy the OG Pixel Fold, but that will change soon

TL;DR Google has confirmed that the original Pixel Fold will return to its online store soon.

The first-gen foldable will be available again after the Pixel 9 Pro Fold goes on sale.

Google has yet to share a definite release timeline and the updated prices for its first-gen foldable.

Google stopped selling the original Pixel Fold through its store earlier this week in preparation for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch. The device was marked as “no longer available” until the Made by Google event, and Google removed its listing shortly after launching its second-gen foldable. However, the device could make a comeback next month.

Google typically does not discontinue previous-generation Pixel devices immediately after introducing its newest lineup. Instead, the company offers them at discounted prices, making them great options for buyers looking for a flagship Pixel experience at a more affordable price point.

This strategy would have allowed many buyers to experience Google’s foldable hardware without spending $1,800 on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. So it was particularly disappointing when Google removed the original Pixel Fold from its store earlier this week. Thankfully, the company has now confirmed that it plans to resume sales of the first-gen foldable.

In a statement to Android Central, Google said that the original Pixel Fold will return to its online store after the Pixel 9 Pro Fold goes on sale. It’s not immediately clear if the Pixel Fold will go on sale alongside the new model on September 4 or if it will arrive at a later date. We also don’t have any information on its updated price at the moment. Google will likely share more details closer to launch, and we’ll update this post as soon as it happens.

Will you pick up the discounted Pixel Fold when it goes on sale, or are you booking the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold? Let us know in the comments below.

