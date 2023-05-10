Another Pixel Fold ad has leaked, 'Dual Screen support coming in Fall 2023'

SnoopyTech

TL;DR Yet another Pixel Fold ad has leaked ahead of Google’s I/O event.

The promo highlights the foldable’s multitasking capabilities.

The video claims the Pixel Fold is “the thinnest foldable.”

Earlier this morning, Google accidentally published an unlisted video for the Pixel Fold on YouTube. The ad featured NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and several other players using the handset in different situations. Now another ad for the foldable has leaked highlighting another feature.

Google is expected to show off the Pixel Fold in all of its glory during Google I/O. Ahead of the event, however, a new ad for the device has appeared online.

Spotted by tipster SnoopyTech, the 30-second video appears to focus on a few of the Fold’s features. Most notably, its multitasking capabilities, thinness, and a Samsung Flex Mode-like feature.

As the clip shows, the owner uses the phone for a video call. But is able to switch into a multitasking mode with the call on one panel and Google Drive open in another. They are also able to drag and drop a file from one side to the other.

In a bit of a surprise, it looks like the Pixel Fold won’t have all of its features at launch. If you look closely at the fine print, the promo says that Dual Screen support is “coming in Fall 2023.” It’s unknown what Google specifically means by Dual Screen support. But given the fine print’s appearance in this ad, we can assume Dual Screen support may refer to the multitasking capabilities seen in the video.

The Pixel Fold is rumored to launch on June 27. So it looks like owners could have to wait a few months before they’re able to take advantage of Dual Screen support.

Comments