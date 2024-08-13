Google's Pixel Feature Drops are being replaced by Pixel Drops

Google

TL;DR During the Pixel 9 series launch, Google referred to the Pixel Feature Drops as Pixel Drops.

The Pixel 9 series will receive seven years of Pixel Drops, including OS and security updates.

Unlike previous years, the Pixel 9 series will ship with Android 14 instead of the latest Android 15.

The 2024 Pixel launch event has come and gone, leaving a trail of new devices and announcements in its wake. Among the redesigned Pixel 9 series, new Pixel smartwatches, and Pixel earbuds, a subtle yet noteworthy change slipped through: the renaming of Pixel Feature Drops to simply “Pixel Drops.”

For those new to the term, Pixel Drops — formerly known as Pixel Feature Drops — are a cornerstone of the Pixel ecosystem. These are frequent software updates that enhance the functionality of Pixel phones, watches, and earbuds. They can sometimes introduce new features and, at other times, optimize existing functionalities to improve the Pixel experience.

The rebranding of Pixel Feature Drops to Pixel Drops may seem like a small change, but it could signal potential shifts in how these updates are managed or delivered. Historically, these drops have arrived around once every three months, with the last one arriving in June 2024.

However, Google did reaffirm its commitment to long-term software support for the Pixel 9 series, promising a full seven years of Pixel Drops. The seven years of software support also covers Android OS upgrades and system security updates.

However, there’s a twist this year: the Pixel 9 series ships with Android 14 out of the box rather than debuting the newest version of Android, as has been the tradition so far. This decision adds some intrigue to Google’s “seven years” of OS upgrade promise. Will the seven-year promise extend only to Android 21, or could it potentially cover Android 22, considering the Pixel 9 series will receive Android 15 this year itself?

While we expect most of these questions to be answered soon enough, eager Pixel enthusiasts can already pre-order the Pixel 9 series through the Google store and major retailers. Shipping will begin later this month.

