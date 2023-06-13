Download these 20 emoji phone wallpapers that I created on the Pixel 7

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

After being teased at Google I/O last month, the new emoji workshop is here as part of the June Feature Drop for Pixel phones. This novelty, like many Pixel-only features, is only accessible on Google’s devices, but that doesn’t mean you can’t benefit from it too. So if you’re having a bit of FOMO, I’ve created 20 wallpapers with the new emoji workshop on my Pixel 7 Pro and made them available for you to download on any other phone.

How to access the new emoji workshop on Pixels The emoji workshop feature is accessible from the Pixel wallpaper app. Here are the steps to get to it: Tap and hold on an empty space in your home screen. Choose Wallpaper & style. Tap Change wallpaper. Choose the Emoji Workshop tile. Click on the + thumbnail below Create emoji wallpaper to start making your own wallpapers.

How to make emoji wallpapers on Pixel phones The easiest way to create some new and original wallpaper mashups is to tap on that Randomize button. This will do it all for you: select a new mix of emojis (usually thematically linked), pick a color, assign a pattern, and choose its size. The results are unlike any traditional Android wallpaper.

They’re fun, sometimes inspiring, and sometimes wild like the mix of 🚾🚽🚿 that was suggested to me at one point. Well, if you’re obsessed with sanitary solutions, you love taking baths and showers, or you’re the CEO of Kohler, this is the ideal wallpaper for you!

You can always edit the suggestions to your liking or, if inspiration hits, you can make new emoji wallpapers from scratch. This involves choosing the combination of emojis, picking between five different patterns and assigning a size to the pattern, then selecting one of twenty colors. It’s all pretty straightforward, but so fun too. And the possibilities are practically endless.

I especially appreciate the larger size “Stacks” and “Prism” patterns. The former centers the emojis and stacks them up like this thruple of p💩, while the latter results in some hallucinogenic mixes.

Here are 20 emoji wallpapers made on the Pixel I spent a bit of time tinkering with the new emoji workshop and created 20 wallpapers, one for each color. There’s a mix of blobs, stick figures, hand gestures, facial expressions, extreme sports, fruits, brunch, cats, dogs, and more. You can check them out below and download the full-resolution wallpapers in portrait or landscape from this Google Drive folder.

Enjoy!

