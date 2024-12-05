Pixel December software update is here, with more than just boring bug fixes

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out the December software update for Pixel devices.

The update brings fixes and improvements to Pixel phones, as well as the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Some of the major issues addressed include camera instability, audio glitches, network issues, and UI inconsistencies.

Google has just dropped its December software update for Pixel devices, and it’s packed with more than just holiday cheer. The update, rolling out to all supported Pixel devices running Android 15, brings a sleigh-full of bug fixes and performance improvements, along with a major announcement about extended software support for some older Pixel phones.

For the Pixel 6 series, notable improvements include fixing green tint issues on displays and enhancing camera stability, addressing common complaints from users of these devices. The Pixel 7 series is getting better network stability, audio improvements, and fixes to Wi-Fi performance.

On the Pixel 8 series, connectivity gets a boost, with fixes for Wi-Fi and telephony stability, alongside UI improvements like faster call notifications and smoother swipe gestures. The Pixel 9 series is getting a wide range of refinements, including better Bluetooth range, enhanced UI stability, and fixes to the Wallpapers & Styles app crashing.

Here’s the entire change log for the December update:

Audio Fix for audio stability and performance in certain conditions[5]

Fix for issue with device reboot while using a USB audio device in certain conditions[1] Bluetooth Fix for issue with Bluetooth range in certain conditions[6] Camera General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions[1] Display & Graphics Issue with green tint on screen in certain conditions[1] System General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions[2] Telephony General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions[4] User Interface Fix for issue occasionally causing the lockscreen wallpaper to fade out slowly in certain conditions[3]

Fix for issue with dark mode settings stability in certain conditions[3]

Fix for issue with delay in call notifications appearing in certain conditions[3]

Fix for issue with layouts and animations during transitions in certain conditions[2]

Fix for issue with repeating color selection in Wallpapers & Styles in certain conditions[6]

Fix for issue with Wallpaper & Style app crashing in certain conditions[6]

Fix to improve swipe actions in certain conditions[3]

Fix for issue with notification background colors in certain conditions[3] Changes marked [1] are specific to the Pixel 6 series (Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a). The fixes marked [2] apply to the Pixel 6 series and Pixel 7 series (Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a). Changes marked [6] are exclusive to the Pixel 9 series (Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold)

Changes marked [4] affect the Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, and the Pixel Fold and Tablet. Changes marked [5] impact the Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 9 series, and the Pixel Fold and Tablet. And changes marked [3] are applicable to the entire Pixel family, from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

This update is particularly notable for its broad scope, addressing both specific device quirks and general performance issues. The update is rolling out in phases and will vary depending on the device model and carrier. Pixel users will receive a notification when it becomes available or can manually check for the update under Settings > System > System Update.

