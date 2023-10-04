Pixel Buds Pro get two new colors and new features in latest update

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is launching two new colors for the Pixel Buds Pro.

You’ll now be able to get the Pixel Buds Pro in Porcelain and Bay Blue.

Google is adding several new features to the Pixel Buds Pro.

Today, Google held its Pixel hardware event, and it revealed a bunch of new tech like the Pixel 8 series. Along with those announcements, the Pixel Buds Pro got some new colors and features.

Google announced that its premium earbuds will be getting two new colors: Bay Blue and Porcelain. As the names sound, Bay Blue is a shade of blue while Porcelain is more of a tan-ish white color. Both colors were added to match the colors of the Pixel 8 Pro.

It won’t just be new colors that the earbuds are getting; Google has enhanced the buds with a variety of features. One of those features will be crystal clear calling. This feature helps eliminate background noise around you when you’re on a call.

Another feature coming to the buds is conversation detection. With this feature, the buds will detect when you’re speaking, pause your music, and switch to transparency mode accordingly.

In addition, Google has added a gaming mode that will lower latency. And there’s a hearing wellness feature, which will tell you how loud you’ve been listening to audio over time.

Finally, Google is bringing the Pixel Buds Pro app over to Chromebooks. Now you’ll be able to control settings, install firmware updates, and more while connected to your Chromebook.

The new colors and features roll out today. You’ll be able to get a pair of the Pixel Buds Pro for $199.99 on Google’s website.

