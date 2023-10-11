Big Deal Days slashes 40% off of Google's new Pixel Buds Pro

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google announced it was adding two new colors — Bay and Porcelain — to the Pixel Buds Pro lineup during its Pixel 8 event last week. The new colors won’t officially launch until October 12, but you can pre-order them on the Google Store page. But if you want to save money, we highly recommend taking advantage of today’s Prime Big Deal Days sale and pre-ordering them from Amazon instead.

Right now, you can pre-order the Pixel Buds Pro in its Bay colorway for $119. Anywhere else, these earbuds will cost you $199, so you’re saving up to $80 on Google’s best earbuds.

Outside of the new color, these earbuds offer everything the old ones did. That means active noise cancelation, transparency mode, long battery life, and more. However, Google is giving its in-ear headsets a few new features, including clear calling, a low-latency gaming mode, and conversation detection.

As with any other Prime Big Deal Days sale, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deal. Fortunately, you can become a member for free by signing up for the Prime 30-day free trial.

