Prime pick: The Pixel Buds Pro 2 drop to their lowest price in a year

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google packed the Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a lot of useful audio tricks, from Silent Seal 2.0 active noise cancellation to spatial audio with head tracking. There is also a Prime Day 2026 discount live right now, which makes this a better time to pick them up. I have a pair myself, and couldn’t be happier with them.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are on sale for $161.49, down from their $229 RRP. That is a 29% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and it is the best deal we have seen since, unsurprisingly enough, Prime Day 2025!

These premium true-wireless earbuds are built around Google’s Tensor A1 chip and support ANC, Transparency mode, Adaptive Audio, loud-noise protection, Clear Calling, hands-free Gemini, and Google Assistant features. They also support multipoint pairing over Bluetooth 5.4, and you get touch controls plus in-ear detection.

Battery life is rated for up to eight hours with ANC on, with up to 30 hours total when you include the charging case. With ANC off, total listening climbs to about 48 hours. A five-minute charge can also give you up to 1.5 hours of listening with ANC off.

The smaller fit and Android and Pixel integration are two of the big reasons these earbuds stand out, and reviews also often praise the improved ANC and sound quality.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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