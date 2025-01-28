Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Pixel Buds Pro 2 just got new firmware for the first time since launch (Update)
Published on5 hours ago
- Google is rolling out a firmware update to the Pixel Bud Pro 2.
- This is the first update the earbuds have received since their day one patch.
- It’s unclear what’s included in the update.
Update: January 28, 2025 (1:47 PM ET): 9to5Google reports that the update has added a “Bud return” feature. This is the same feature we discovered through the APK teardown mentioned further down in this article. A new “Surroundings” slider has also been found as well. It’s likely the Surroundings slider will allow you to adjust ambient sound.
Original article: January 28, 2025 (11:56 AM ET): It’s been about four months since the Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit store shelves. Since then, it has not received an update since its day one patch. But Google appears to be rolling out its first post-launch update for the earbuds.
Pixel Buds Pro 2 owners are starting to report that they have received new firmware. Those who got the update are now on version 3.144, while those who haven’t continue to be on release_2.117. Given that this update is not widely available, it is likely this update is rolling out in phases.
If you’re curious about what’s included in this new patch, it looks like there are no answers yet. Google has not announced the update yet and it appears no changelog has been included.
However, there have been reports about random disconnections in the community forum. As spotted by 9to5Google, a Product Expert recently responded to one of the reports saying a “new update rolling out soon.” There have been reported issues with volume control as well.
Android Authority also recently discovered through an APK teardown that Google is working on an alert to signal when you put your earbuds in the case incorrectly. It’s possible that feature could be included in this update as well.