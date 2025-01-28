Pixel Buds Pro 2 just got new firmware for the first time since launch (Update)

Update: January 28, 2025 (1:47 PM ET): 9to5Google reports that the update has added a “Bud return” feature. This is the same feature we discovered through the APK teardown mentioned further down in this article. A new “Surroundings” slider has also been found as well. It’s likely the Surroundings slider will allow you to adjust ambient sound.

Original article: January 28, 2025 (11:56 AM ET): It’s been about four months since the Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit store shelves. Since then, it has not received an update since its day one patch. But Google appears to be rolling out its first post-launch update for the earbuds.