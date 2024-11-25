Google explains how the Pixel Buds Pro 2 became its best earbuds yet

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google shared an in-depth look at the design process behind the Pixel Buds Pro 2, emphasizing a no-compromise approach to comfort, performance, and usability.

These earbuds boast a significantly improved fit and smaller size compared to their predecessors.

The custom Tensor A1 chip delivers enhanced noise cancellation and ultra-low-latency audio processing.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2, Google’s latest true wireless earbuds, addressed some key flaws of the original Pixel Buds Pro, setting a higher bar for generational upgrades in the process. During our review, these earbuds impressed us with their smaller size, improved comfort, snugger fit, better battery life, and enhanced audio performance. But behind these upgrades lies a fascinating development journey that Google recently shared in a detailed blog post.

No more compromises

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

“Building Pixel Buds Pro 2 was about removing the need for compromises,” said Colin Billings, Product Manager for the earbuds. In the blog post, Billings emphasized how the team aimed to deliver a product that excels in every aspect, from fit and comfort to sound quality and noise cancellation.

To achieve this, Google equipped the Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a custom Tensor A1 chip.

According to Michael Pate, Director of Audio Technology Development, the chip was designed to push the boundaries of noise cancellation and audio quality, all while fitting into a smaller, more portable package. “Off-the-shelf solutions wouldn’t meet those needs, so we followed the strategy used for Pixel phones and developed our own engine,” Pate explained.

The Tensor A1 chip allows the earbuds to process audio inputs at an astonishing 90 times the speed of sound, enabling more precise noise cancellation and audio enhancements. It even features multipath processing, which separates the active noise cancellation from the music playback for a smoother experience.

Size matters

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Frances Kwee, who leads hardware engineering for Pixel Buds, described how the team used multi-dimensional scans of ears from people of various ages and backgrounds to create a more ergonomic shape. The process also involved rigorous testing with various prototypes, even having Google employees engage in physical activity while wearing “dummy pieces of plastic” to assess stability.

To ensure stability, the earbuds include a small fin-like stabilizer that can be adjusted based on activity, whether you’re working out or relaxing. The result, as noted in our review, is a noticeably smaller and more secure fit. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 sit comfortably in the ear and remain stable even during movement, addressing a common complaint about the previous generation.

Looking forward Google’s blog also shed light on how real-world feedback influenced the Pixel Buds Pro 2’s features. The company conducted extensive testing with Google employees, gathering insights on various aspects of the user experience. This feedback informed the tuning of features such as transparency mode, which allows users to hear their surroundings while wearing the earbuds.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 also are the first earbuds to integrate Gemini, Google’s AI technology. This enables hands-free features like conversational commands and real-time assistance, expanding the functionality of the earbuds beyond just audio.

But the company doesn’t want to stop there. As Colin Billings noted, “We’re thinking about how we can use sound to go beyond listening, to bring you even more helpful services from Google without touching another device.”

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments