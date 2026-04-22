A fix for the Pixel's Bluetooth adapter volume bug may not arrive as soon as you hoped

TL;DR Google has acknowledged an issue preventing Pixel owners from changing Bluetooth audio device type.

The company says that the bug has been investigated and a root cause has been identified.

The fix is scheduled to roll out in a software update “in the coming months.”

Since Google released the March update, Pixel owners have been experiencing a list of issues. One such problem has been causing excessive battery drain. Another bug related to the update is an inability to change the Bluetooth audio device type. At the very least, Google is working on a fix for the latter, but you’ll have to wait for it.

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While not as pressing an issue as excessive battery drain, being unable to change the type of your Bluetooth accessory can cause some annoying problems. For example, say the Bluetooth adapter you use for your car was incorrectly identified as headphones. Pixel devices automatically lower headphone volume to prevent hearing damage. As a result, audio playback in your car won’t be as loud as you’d like it to be.

In a Reddit post, Google has now acknowledged the bug. According to the post, the company’s internal teams have investigated the issue and discovered the root cause. The good news is that a fix is on the way and will be available in a future software update. However, the bad news is, Google says the software update is scheduled to roll out “in the coming months.”

If you’re also experiencing this problem, the tech giant recommends that you “keep an eye on the Pixel Community.” Unsurprisingly, some users aren’t thrilled about possibly having to wait months before getting this fix. One user states, “”Coming Months” is a bit far for such an annoyance. But I guess small causes need their time to fix too.” While another questioned why they should have to keep an eye on the Pixel Community.

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