Google just confirmed when Pixel's Android 15 update will roll out

TL;DR The Android Beta Exit update screen has been updated to mention that the Android 15 update will be available in October.

This confirms an Android Authority report from earlier today, which revealed that Google won’t roll out the update next month.

A source told us that Google plans to roll out the Pixel’s Android 15 update sometime in October, possibly in the middle of the month.

Earlier today, we published a report detailing when Google plans to roll out the Android 15 update for Pixel devices. According to our source, Google won’t roll out Android 15 to Pixel devices next month as they’re working to improve its stability. Instead, Google plans to roll the update out sometime in October, possibly in the middle of the month. The company has just quietly confirmed our report.

A couple of hours ago, the company changed the release notes for the Android Beta Exit update, which is pushed to devices that opt out of the Android beta program. The updated release notes, which have been verified by Android Authority, says that users who are waiting for the Android 15 stable update should “ignore [the downgrade] OTA until Android 15 is available in October.”

Since this message can only come from Google, this essentially confirms that Google plans to roll out the Pixel’s Android 15 update in October. The fact that Google included this message now is surprising considering the company declined to confirm our report when we reached out for a comment.

However, it’s also a necessary message to include, as many users who opted out of the beta program would otherwise be confused as they’d be waiting weeks for the stable update to roll out. Now that Google has confirmed its plans to release the Android 15 stable update for Pixel devices in October, users who opted out will have a general sense of how long they’ll have to continue ignoring the Android 14 downgrade OTA.

Google plans to roll out the Android 15 stable update for the following Pixel devices: Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold We don’t know exactly what day in October the Android 15 update will roll out, but we’re hoping it’s not the middle of the month as our source indicated. Independent Android platform developers, at least, will only have to wait until next week for the Android 15 source code to roll out, as sources have told Android Authority that’s when Google plans to release it.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

