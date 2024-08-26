Sources: Here's when Google will release the Android 15 source code

With the release of Beta 4.2 a few weeks ago, Android 15 is almost here. Excluding the point releases, there have been a total of six preview releases of Android 15, starting with Developer Preview 1 in February. Although Google’s official Android 15 release timeline only pegs the final public release as happening sometime later this year, Android Authority can now report that the release will happen next week.

According to multiple sources, the final public release of Android 15 to AOSP is planned for Tuesday, September 3, 2024. The reason it’s next Tuesday instead of next Monday is that September 2, 2024, is a federal holiday in the US (Labor Day). Thus, many Googlers won’t be working that day. For reference, here’s a table that shows when the last ten years of major Android versions were released.

Android Version Source Code Release Date Android 14 October 4, 2023 Android 13 August 15, 2022 Android 12L March 7, 2022 Android 12 October 4, 2021 Android 11 September 8, 2020 Android 10 September 3, 2019 Android 9 August 6, 2018 Android 8.1 December 5, 2017 Android 8.0 August 21, 2017 Android 7.1 October 4, 2016 Android 7.0 August 22, 2016 Android 6.0 October 5, 2015 Android 5.1 March 9, 2015 Android 5.0 November 12, 2014

AOSP stands for the Android Open Source Project, the public repository for Android’s source code. By releasing Android 15’s source code to AOSP, independent platform developers (i.e., those who build their own custom ROMs) and companies that aren’t Android Partners will be able to build modified versions of Android 15 for their own devices.