The Pixel 9a could launch months ahead of schedule, and it might not be the last Pixel to do so

TL;DR Google is reportedly planning to launch the Pixel 9a in March 2025, much earlier than its usual May timeline.

This could be Google’s strategy to compete with the iPhone SE, which is expected to launch around the same time.

The early launch trend could continue, with future Pixel devices following a similar schedule.

Google surprised the tech world this year by launching the Pixel 9 series in August, bucking the traditional October release cycle. Now, it appears this shift was not a one-time event, as leaks suggest the budget-friendly Pixel 9a is also slated for an unusually early launch.

According to a new report from Android Headlines, Google is planning to release the Pixel 9a as early as mid-March 2025. This is a significant departure from the usual May launch window for the Pixel A-series. The report, citing multiple sources, claims that pre-orders will begin in mid-March, with shipping and in-store availability following shortly after, before the end of the month.

This accelerated timeline mirrors the strategy Google employed with the Pixel 9 series, which many believe was intended to get a jump on Apple’s iPhone 16 launch. A similar motivation may be at play with the Pixel 9a, as it is expected to compete directly with the rumored fourth-generation iPhone SE, which is also anticipated to arrive around March or April. By launching the Pixel 9a early, Google would either get a head start or at least stay close to Apple’s schedule.

Interestingly, the report suggests this early launch is not a one-off but rather a permanent change to the Pixel A-series release schedule. This means we can expect the Pixel 10a to arrive in March 2026 as well.

These changes may not be limited to just hardware either.

Earlier this week, we reported that Google might release Android 16 much earlier than expected, possibly by summer 2025. If true, this could indicate that next year’s Pixel 10 series could also launch in the summer, following the pattern set by the Pixel 9 series this year.

Further details about the Pixel 9a’s specifications and pricing are expected to emerge as we get closer to the rumored March launch date. For now, it seems like the Pixel 9 series indeed kicked off a broader shift in Google’s product launch strategy.

