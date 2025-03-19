What do you think of the Pixel 9a — Hot or Not?

The Google Pixel 9a brings plenty of upgrades over the Pixel 8a at an unchanged starting price of $499. That said, the 256GB model is now $50 more expensive and comes in at $599.

What’s improved, you ask? For one, the phone is powered by Google’s flagship Tensor G4 processor that also runs inside the more premium Pixel 9 series, albeit with a weaker modem. What’s probably the most impressive feature Google has achieved is that the Pixe 9a now packs a sizeable 5,100mAh battery — the biggest on any Pixel handset to date. Yes, it’s even bigger than the battery inside the Pixel 9 Pro XL!

The camera setup, which is usually the mainstay of the Pixel lineup’s success, has also changed. The Pixel 9a gets a new 48MP main sensor capable of taking Macro Focus photos and videos. The setup, including a 13MP ultrawide shooter, is assisted by a plethora of software and AI features — almost everything you can find on the flagship Pixel 9 models.

Pixel 9a: Hot or Not? 537 votes Hot 67 % Not 33 %

Then you have the refreshed design that makes the Pixel 9a stand distinctly apart from the flagship lineup. The cameras at the back have lost the chunky bar-shaped housing and instead sit flush with the phone’s body, helping Google achieve a full flat back. The display is also bigger at 6.3 inches and brighter than the previous model.

Despite the upgrade, some sore spots remain. For instance, the phone has only 8GB of RAM, which may not be enough to last through the seven years of updates the device promises. The bezels around the screen are also thick, giving the phone a less-premium aesthetic. There’s the weaker modem we mentioned earlier that may possibly result in connectivity issues like the ones the Pixel 8a suffered from. The main camera is also a bit of a sidegrade, going from 64MP on the Pixel 8a to 48MP on the 9a.

With all this in mind, what are your thoughts on the Pixel 9a? Do you think the phone is a hot contender in the mid-range space? Or would you rather look elsewhere? Take our poll and share your thoughts in the comments section.

You might like