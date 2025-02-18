Pixel 9a leak paints complete picture of what to expect from Google's budget flagship

Android Headlines

There have been plenty of leaks and rumors about the Pixel 9a, to the point that we have heard almost everything we need to know about the upcoming budget Android phone. And more leaks are sure to come as we inch closer to its eventual launch. The latest leak to emerge online appears to put more weight behind what we’ve heard about Google’s next smartphone.

Roland Quandt of WinFuture claims to have the technical specifications and marketing renders of the Pixel 9a. According to the report, the handset will have a 6.3-inch OLED display that has a resolution of 2424 x 1080 pixels, supports HDR10+, and offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is said to have a peak brightness of 2,700 nits, HDR brightness of 1,800 nits, and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

Inside you’ll reportedly find a Tensor G4 SoC that’s accompanied by Google’s Titan M2 security chip. There’s also a 5,100mAh battery that can be charged wirelessly or by wire. The most recent leaks suggest that the charge speeds will be 23W wired and 7.5W wireless. Meanwhile, RAM stays at 8GB, but there are 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Next up, we have the cameras, which include two rear lenses and a selfie shooter. The main camera is said to be 48MP in a 1/2-inch format. This lens reportedly has an 82-degree field of view (FOV), a pixel edge length of 0.85 micrometers, and offers optical image stabilization. Next to the main camera is the ultrawide camera, which is a 13MP sensor with a 120-degree FOV. As for the front camera, you can also expect 13MP with an FOV of 96 degrees. Something that we haven’t heard before is that this front camera may be able to record 1080p videos at a maximum of 240 frames per second.

A few additional details include support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, and NFC. As for sensors, we can expect face recognition, fingerprint, acceleration, ambient light, barometer, gyrometer, magnetometer, and proximity.

All in all, this report appears to corroborate everything we know about the device, including the “Obsidian,” “Porcelain,” “Peony,” and “Iris” colorways. It’s rumored that the launch will happen a little early this year, taking place on March 19 instead of its usual May target. It should be available at $499 for the 128GB model and $599 for 256GB.

