The Pixel 9a has the biggest battery ever seen in a Pixel, with faster charging too

Google claims over 30 hours of battery life and over 100 hours in Extreme Battery Saver mode.

Wired charging speeds have also increased to 23W, while wireless charging remains the same at 7.5W.

Google has just launched the hotly anticipated and highly leaked Pixel 9a, providing a great option for people looking to pick up a mid-range Android phone. While most of the attention on the Pixel 9a will be on its refreshed design, another highlight change worth talking about is the big 5,100mAh battery, which puts the humble A-series Pixel on track to have outstanding battery life.

Pixel 9a battery and battery life As mentioned, the Pixel 9a comes with a 5,100mAh battery, which is a big upgrade from the Pixel 8a’s 4,492mAh battery. In fact, it’s the biggest battery on a Pixel to date, beating even the much larger Pixel 9 Pro XL’s 5,060mAh battery by a whisker.

Pixel A Base Pixel Pixel Pro (smaller sized) Pixel Pro (larger sized - XL) Pixel 6 series

Pixel A 4,410mAh

Base Pixel 4,614mAh

Pixel Pro (smaller sized) -

Pixel Pro (larger sized - XL) 5,003mAh

Pixel 7 series

Pixel A 4,385mAh

Base Pixel 4,355mAh

Pixel Pro (smaller sized) -

Pixel Pro (larger sized - XL) 5,000mAh

Pixel 8 series

Pixel A 4,492mAh

Base Pixel 4,575mAh

Pixel Pro (smaller sized) -

Pixel Pro (larger sized - XL) 5,050mAh

Pixel 9 series

Pixel A 5,100mAh

Base Pixel 4,700mAh

Pixel Pro (smaller sized) 4,700mAh

Pixel Pro (larger sized - XL) 5,060mAh



The Pixel 9a’s battery life has seemingly improved by 25% compared to the Pixel 8a’s all-day claim, with Google claiming over 30 hours of battery life on the new phone. The Pixel 8a’s battery life was very good compared to the Pixel 7a and even the Pixel 8, so we reckon the larger 5,100mAh battery will do wonders for battery life on the Pixel 9a, lasting most users through the day.

Google says it has been working on improving battery life for Pixels for a couple of years now. The large battery does help, but the company also claims to have done a lot of software optimizations with the Pixel 9 series, which is being carried over to the Pixel 9a. The Tensor chip, the overall hardware, and the software are all coming together to bring this 30-hour battery life claim, something that Google has validated through many tests.

If you need the Pixel 9a to last longer, Google is promising over 100 hours of battery life in Extreme Battery Saver mode, which should help tide over any unforeseen circumstances.

Pixel 9a charging Another area that the Pixel 9a improves upon is charging speed. Previous Pixel A-series phones have stuck to 18W charging, which is technically considered fast charging but is quite slow in real life, given the innovations in the charging space. The Pixel 9a bumps up this number to 23W, which is a good 5W increase, albeit it still won’t hold a candle to even other flagship Pixel 9 series phones that can charge at 27W. For reference, Chinese OEMs have mid-range phones that can charge at 80W and above, too.

The Pixel 9a also packs in 7.5W wireless charging, which should come in handy in a pinch or if you are used to overnight wireless charging through a bedside charging mat. However, this phone does not support reverse wireless charging.

We’ll be extensively testing the Pixel 9a’s battery and charging experience to assess whether it can stand up to Google’s claims or not. Stay tuned for our coverage, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

