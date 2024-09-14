Pixel 9 series: Official parts pricing is both good and bad news

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel 9 series replacement parts have been listed on iFixit.

The listings show that there have been some interesting price changes between current and last generation.

Some parts are drastically cheaper while other parts are much more expensive.

If you’re someone who dabbles in phone repair, then you’ve probably been waiting for repair parts to show up for the Pixel 9 series. Those parts have now appeared on iFixit and the listings show something interesting about the pricing.

First spotted by 9to5Google, you can now find repair parts for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL on iFixit. Looking at the listings, it appears there’s been a few changes to the pricing, which is both good news and bad news.

The good news is that the rear cover on all three models has seen a drastic reduction in price vs the Pixel 8 series. The rear cover for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL is now $92.99, while the Pixel 9 rear cover is $59.99. For comparison, the Pixel 8 Pro’s rear case costs $172.99, and the Pixel 8’s costs $142.99.

The price drop can likely be attributed to what’s included in the Pixel 8 series’s rear case vs the Pixel 9 series’s rear cover.

Pixel 8 series rear case Rear panel

Metal and plastic frame

Edge Bezel

Rear camera bezel and lens covers

External side buttons and internal button switches

Wireless charging coil Pixel 9 series rear cover Rear panel

Rear camera bezel and lens covers

Flash

Additionally, it seems that the Pixel 9’s rear cameras have been bundled and cost $159.99. As a result, it’s a lot cheaper to buy the rear camera replacements than on the Pixel 8. For reference, the Pixel 8’s rear wide camera costs $142.99, and the ultrawide camera costs $62.99.

As for the bad news, everything else has gone up in price by at least $7 and at most $70. However, the battery is still the same price on the Pixel 9 as it was on the Pixel 8. You can check the table below for the price comparisons.

Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro XL Rear

Pixel 8 $142.99

Pixel 8 Pro $172.99

Pixel 9 $59.99

Pixel 9 Pro $92.99

Pixel 9 Pro XL $92.99

Screen

Pixel 8 $166.99

Pixel 8 Pro $229.99

Pixel 9 $196.99

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL $239.99

Battery

Pixel 8 $42.99

Pixel 8 Pro $42.99

Pixel 9 $42.99

Pixel 9 Pro $52.99

Pixel 9 Pro XL $52.99

Rear wide camera

Pixel 8 $142.99

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Rear ultra wide camera

Pixel 8 $62.99

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Rear camera

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro $199.99

Pixel 9 $159.99

Pixel 9 Pro $259.99

Pixel 9 Pro XL $269.99

Front camera

Pixel 8 $42.99

Pixel 8 Pro $42.99

Pixel 9 $59.99

Pixel 9 Pro $59.99

Pixel 9 Pro XL $69.99

USB-C

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 9 $49.99

Pixel 9 Pro $49.99

Pixel 9 Pro XL $42.99



Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments